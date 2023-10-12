Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Juan Carlos Gallegos

UTSA is proud to be a federally-designated Hispanic Serving Institution. Our foundation underpins our commitment to positioning Hispanic students, staff and faculty for growth, leadership and success. This month, we celebrate the Hispanic Heritage of the students and faculty roaming the halls of the Carlos Alvarez College of Business.

Meet Juan Carlos Gallegos, a Mexican-American undergraduate finance student graduating this fall.

How does your culture impact your everyday life?

I always speak Spanish with people whom I know speak Spanish. I watch a lot of TV shows and YouTube content from México so it affects my humor, and I can keep up with trends.

What does it mean to to you to be Hispanic?

Being Hispanic means living your day to day representing the traditions imparted by your parents and grandparents. They are the embodiment of hard work, and I try my best to live by them.

Why is it important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month?

I think it’s important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month because it celebrates a portion of the population that can sometimes be overlooked by society. There are a lot of important values such as hard work, empathy and optimism that can be learned from the Hispanic community that can make the world a better place.

If you could share advice about embracing your culture, what would it be?

One of the ways I embrace my culture is by sharing my music and food tastes. These are topics I am passionate about, and I love sharing them with friends and coworkers.

— Rebekah Alegria