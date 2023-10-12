Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Jasmine Mendoza

UTSA is proud to be a federally-designated Hispanic Serving Institution. Our foundation underpins our commitment to positioning Hispanic students, staff and faculty for growth, leadership and success. This month, we celebrate the Hispanic Heritage of the students and faculty roaming the halls of the Carlos Alvarez College of Business.

Meet Jasmine Mendoza, a Mexican-American undergraduate finance student graduating in the spring of 2024.

How does your culture impact your everyday life?

My culture is all around me especially attending a HSI, but more so when I go home and cook my mom’s recipes that I have practiced since I was a little girl. I love cooking, and I think it’s the biggest way I connect to my culture!

What does it mean to to you to be Hispanic?

For me, being Hispanic hasn’t always been easy. I grew up in the suburbs of Austin, Texas so there wasn’t a lot of people of color around me growing up. Coming to San Antonio where a majority of people are Hispanic, I’ve felt so welcomed, and I can be who I am around my family around people here. I’m proud of my skin color, my hair color, the fact that I am bilingual and the traditions I practice.

Why is it important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month?

It’s important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month mostly for the people that came before and paved the way. They have shown us que si se puede, but never forget where you come from or what you represent.

If you could share advice about embracing your culture, what would it be?

My advice for someone who’s struggling like I was growing up is to spend time with people from your culture, and you will fall in love with your roots. I love to travel and experience new cultures, but if I had to choose one place to visit forever, it would be Mi Mexico Lindo y Querido!

— Rebekah Alegria