Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Emily Herrera

UTSA is proud to be a federally-designated Hispanic Serving Institution. Our foundation underpins our commitment to positioning Hispanic students, staff and faculty for growth, leadership and success. This month, we celebrate the Hispanic Heritage of the students and faculty roaming the halls of the Carlos Alvarez College of Business.

Meet Emily Herrera, a Mexican-American undergraduate information systems/project management student graduating this fall.

How does your culture impact your everyday life?

My culture impacts my everyday life by the music I listen to, food I cook and my identity in how I carry and express myself.

What does it mean to to you to be Hispanic?

To be Hispanic means that we have a lot of pride in our culture, music, art, food, etc. But apart from the elements that we are proud of, to be Hispanic is to be appreciative of our native blood. We all come from different parts of Central America, yet we unite to embrace and celebrate our differences. To be Hispanic is a blessing, and to have first-gen Americans continue traditions from their loved ones; makes them just as valuable.

Why is it important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month?

I believe it is important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month to embrace our culture and where we came from. Also, to recognize the individuals that have impacted our culture for the better.

If you could share advice about embracing your culture, what would it be?

My advice for embracing culture is to find a Latin organization to join, find TV shows or music that are Spanish oriented and learn the history of your ancestry.

— Rebekah Alegria