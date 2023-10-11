Hispanic Heritage Month: Ana Rivera Fernandez

UTSA is proud to be a federally-designated Hispanic Serving Institution. Our foundation underpins our commitment to positioning Hispanic students, staff and faculty for growth, leadership and success. This month, we celebrate the Hispanic Heritage of the students and faculty roaming the halls of the Carlos Alvarez College of Business.

Meet Ana Rivera Fernández, a Mexican-American undergraduate accounting student graduating in the spring of 2025.

How does your culture impact your everyday life?

My culture impacts so many aspects of my life, even ones that I probably don’t notice. It’s in the dishes I eat and make, how my relationships function with my family and friends, my values and the things I find important in life and many other things.

What does it mean to to you to be Hispanic?

To me, being Hispanic means being proud of where I come from, knowing that even if I now live in a non-Hispanic country, I can still connect with my culture by making the effort to keep up with my cultural practices and celebrations.

Why is it important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month?

It is important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month because not only is it a celebration of ourselves, but also a celebration of those who came before us, the family that made the effort to make us who we are today. Whether it be your parents or four generations back, our past and our ancestors are the reason we are who we are.

If you could share advice about embracing your culture, what would it be?

For people who may feel more removed from their culture, it isn’t as inaccessible as you think! For example, if you are a second or third generation here in the U.S., and your family doesn’t necessarily follow a lot of cultural traditions or celebrations, you can be the one to start! Investigate and get involved, especially in a place like San Antonio where there are many events and places around the city that are very accessible to anyone in the general public. As long as you put in a little effort and see it through, you can stay connected (or reconnect) to your culture.

— Rebekah Alegria