EMBA Alumnus Glenn Remoreras Finds Path to C-Suite

While he had accomplished a great deal in his 20-year technology career, Glenn Remoreras, EMBA ’19, had one professional goal that he still wanted to attain—earning a spot in the C-Suite.

To prepare himself for that path, Remoreras enrolled in the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business Executive MBA (EMBA) program.

“I’d been wanting to pursue a MBA for quite some time,” said Remoreras, who is a native of the Philippines. “But I didn’t have the ability due to a demanding travel schedule at work.” Remoreras’ career had taken him throughout Asia, Germany and Mexico before arriving in the United States in 2008.

Settling in San Antonio, he wanted to find ways to give back to the community and connect locally with the network. “I wanted to improve myself.”

One year after completing his EMBA, he was named the chief information officer for the Mark Anthony Group, a private alcohol beverage company based in Vancouver, Canada.

“It is hard enough to transition to a new job, a new level, but to do so in the middle of the pandemic was challenging,” he said. “It has been a great opportunity, but also a process. We are still in San Antonio, but we plan to relocate to Canada at the end of the school year.”

Prior to this role, he was the vice president of information technology for the Beer Division of Constellation Brands. Experienced in leading innovation to enable business growth, he was a perfect fit to meet Mark Anthony Group’s growth and strategic objectives.

As the first CIO in the firm’s history, Remoreras is a key member of their executive leadership team and has been responsible for leading their technology transformation process.

“The EMBA program gave me the mindset to see things differently,” said Remoreras, who is a member of the BRM Institute’s Board of Directors. “During my interview process, it made a difference.”

In the past year, Remoreras has created a road map for his organization, built his team and started technology initiatives. He is using his international experience to show them what global information technology looks like as the company launches operations in Australia and Europe.

“When you are in IT leadership, it is a blessing and a curse,” he said. “You see everything from start to finish and see processes end to end. The really good thing is that I’ve experienced this journey before.”

Taking a different approach to information technology, Remoreras views his role as creating the infrastructure to support the business and their business processes. “We’ve moved the needle significantly in terms of the team we’ve built.” Introducing new areas in business relationship management and project management, he has also evolved data analytics, information security and IT operations. His three-year plan will enact significant change in how technology is used as an enabler for growth and transformation.

“My education from UTSA has been tremendous,” he said. “I’ve made great friends, built a strong network and gained a lot of confidence. It changed the way that I see the world and made me a well-rounded business leader. The entire experience was one of the best investments I’ve made in my future.”

—Wendy Frost