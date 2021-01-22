Roadrunner Spotlight: MS Business Major Gigi Kamali

As a member of the college’s M.S. Business cohort, Gigi Kamali has learned a lot during the one-year program. Originally from Iran, she earned her undergraduate degree in biology from UTSA. Kamali values her role as an entrepreneur because it allows her to make a difference in society. “I choose entrepreneurship because I choose my dreams over my fears,” she said.

Favorite professor

Dr. Jerome Keating

How has COVID affected your studies or you personally this semester?

COVID has impacted my small business, BIOME LLC, to a point where revenue came to a full stop. I decided to take advantage of COVID and further my studies. My hope is to have an impact on our city post-graduation by growing my business and starting new ones in the near future.

What have you learned most from your program of study thus far?

I have learned a tremendous amount that will only help me understand and grow my business better. From communication skills to negotiation, accounting and statistics.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the COB or at UTSA?

Winner of CITE Big Rowdy competition.

Winner of Dean’s Choice award for UTSA COVID-19 Transdisciplinary Challenge.

What are you watching, reading or listening to right now?

I have been listening to Timothy Keller recently to help grow my relationship and understanding with God. I also listen to many podcasts and watch documentaries. I love learning new ideas and concepts!

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

I have started my own company in the regenerative medicine space. I also started a plant-based healthy meal prep company during COVID.

What are your future career plans?

To grow my small business and start a new innovative business model that will help transform our city.

–Wendy Frost