Dean Gerry Sanders Stepping Down for Role at UNLV

William Gerard “Gerry” Sanders, dean and Bodenstedt chair of the UTSA College of Business, has been named dean of Lee Business School at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, effective January 1, 2021.

“Gerry Sanders has helped to raise the stature of the College of Business as a socioeconomic driver for our region in alignment with our community’s workforce needs,” said Kimberly Andrews Espy, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “In particular, he has played a critical role in championing UTSA as the top producer for entrepreneurs and business leaders for our city and state.

“I join his colleagues in wishing him much success in his new role and in thanking him for his leadership and service to UTSA and our students.”

Sanders has served as dean of the College of Business since 2013. Under his leadership the college’s four-year and six-year graduation rates improved, and tutoring, internship opportunities and professional development activities were expanded for students. During his tenure, the college has earned several distinctions, including being ranked among Top 100 research business schools and being named the No 1. business school for undergraduates among Hispanic Serving Institutions (Bloomberg Businessweek, 2016). He also helped raise more than $13.4 million for the college, increasing its total philanthropic support by one-third.

As the new dean of Lee Business School, Sanders will lead one of the largest schools at UNLV, with approximately 3,500 undergraduate students, 500 graduate students, and 100 faculty and staff. The school offers 10 undergraduate majors and five graduate degrees, including the MBA and Executive MBA programs. Like UTSA, Lee Business School also is among the top 5% of business colleges and schools worldwide to hold international dual accreditation in business and accounting by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

“I have been privileged to serve UTSA and the San Antonio community during an exciting period for the university under the leadership of President Taylor Eighmy and Provost Espy,” said Sanders. “I am extremely proud of the college’s efforts in supporting the university’s bold vision to be a premier public research university and model for student success. Most important, I’m proud of the student-focused programming we’ve developed to support UTSA students studying business.

“Like UTSA, UNLV has a wonderfully diverse student body, which enhances the learning environment and is also a potential magnet for many more corporate recruiters,” he continued. “I am excited to work with the faculty and staff at Lee as well as alumni and the Las Vegas business community to advance Lee Business School to prepare students for success in their future careers.”

Provost Espy will initiate the engagement process with college faculty and university leadership to identify and name interim leadership for the College of Business immediately. A national search for the next permanent dean will be launched shortly thereafter.

—Rebecca Luther