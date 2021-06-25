College Appoints New Faculty Fellows

The UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business has appointed two faculty members to serve as Faculty Fellows.

Deepa Chandrasekaran, associate professor of marketing, will focus on new faculty orientation and mentoring. She joined the college in 2014 and received her Ph.D. from the University of Southern California.

“I have always been deeply interested in engaging with scholars and students in the field, and in contributing to my professional community,” said Chandrasekaran. “As a recently-tenured faculty, I hope to bring fresh ideas to the table to help improve faculty onboarding and mentoring.”

Bill Pugh, assistant professor of practice in information systems and cyber security, will study process improvements for utilizing Digital Measures for annual faculty reviews and credentialing of faculty for accreditation reporting. He is a certified Project Management Professional who began teaching in the college in 2018.

“This opportunity intrigued me when I saw it announced, since I have much experience in areas involving process improvement and review, inspections, or regulatory/compliance examinations,” said Pugh. “I also felt it would be a great way to learn important skills within the college that one day might lead to a leadership opportunity.”

“I look forward to working closely with Deepa and Bill as they develop a greater understanding for faculty success issues and assist the college in these areas this year,” said Pamela C. Smith, interim dean. “This is the inaugural year for this new program, and we hope it will provide opportunities for faculty to explore academic administrative roles.”

Their one-year assignments will begin July 1. The Faculty Fellows program was created to provide faculty members with leadership opportunities and help develop the next generation of college leaders.

