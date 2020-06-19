Eric Hansen, EMBA’20

Listen to recent Executive MBA graduate, Eric Hansen, share his experience as part of the Class of 2020 and find out what surprised him most about the program.

The Executive MBA (EMBA) is a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree program. If you are an executive professional, or a rising leader with strong managerial experience, the EMBA program is designed for you. Our rigorous and comprehensive five-semester program starts annually in August, and features alternating Saturday classes. Your learning will focus on advancing the skills and knowledge you need to solve the evolving challenges in today’s fast-paced economy. Learn more at emba.utsa.edu.

—Melissa Lackey