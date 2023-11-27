Two Faculty Receive Endowed Chair Appointments

Two faculty members have recently been named to newly-created endowed chair positions in the Carlos Alvarez College of Business at UTSA. Joseph Broschak, chair and professor in the Department of Management, has been named the Glenn and Ann Biggs Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurship.

Juan Manuel Sanchez, Ph.D. ’06, has been named the Charlie and Ann Bohl Deacon Endowed Chair. Sanchez is a senior associate dean for faculty success and research and professor of accounting in the college.

“These positions were made possible by donors passionate about our work in the Alvarez College of Business,” said Dean Jonathon Halbesleben. “Their support will allow us to advance our programs to provide greater impact for our students.”

Broschak has a longstanding record of research and community engagement in entrepreneurship throughout his 24-year academic career. Prior to joining UTSA in 2023, he taught at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Business and was executive director for the university’s McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship from 2014 to 2017.

“I am proud to represent the management department as the first recipient of the Glenn and Ann Biggs Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurship,” said Broschak. “The Biggs family commitment to entrepreneurship research and outreach in the Alvarez College of Business will benefit current and future students by providing the support and opportunities to advance our understanding of entrepreneurship and innovation processes.”

Beginning his career as a petroleum engineer, Broschak soon found his interests shift as he became more fascinated with the people side of corporations. With research interests in how organizations are structured and managerial mobility in the workforce, his research, teaching and administrative roles intersect. “I want to understand how organizations and labor markets work and teach people how to manage organizations better,” he said.

Sanchez is a renowned researcher in executive compensation, corporate governance, financial reporting issues and accounting information systems. He has published in leading accounting, finance and multidisciplinary journals, and his research is widely cited by academics and major media outlets.

Before entering academia, Sanchez had a successful career in industry working for global firms such as Deloitte and SBC Communications (now AT&T). He then transitioned to teaching, working at Texas Tech University and the University of Arkansas.

“It is an honor to be the inaugural Charlie and Ann Bohl Deacon Endowed Chair. In addition to being extremely grateful, I am cognizant of the enormous responsibility that comes with such a recognition,” he said.

Since joining UTSA in 2017, Sanchez has held multiple college leadership positions, is an advocate for student success and helped start the college’s Pre-Ph.D. pathway.

“My intimate understanding of the college’s operations, strengths and opportunities places me in a unique position to fulfill the intent of the donor’s gift–to increase the talent density and leadership capacity of the Alvarez College of Business.”

The chairs were established with gifts that were matched with support provided by Carlos Alvarez. The Alvarez College of Business now is home to 12 endowed chair faculty positions.

“Strong business schools are built on a foundation of strong faculty. Faculty support, including new endowed positions, remains a very high priority for me and our development team to help us advance our goals of student success, nationally-recognized research and community impact,” said Halbesleben.

—Wendy Frost