Embrey Donates $100,000 to the UTSA Embrey CREW Scholars Program

San Antonio-based real estate investment company Embrey has donated $100,000 to the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business to endow the Embrey CREW Scholars Program.

“Embrey has been a partner of UTSA for many years, and we are excited to build on this relationship through the CREW Scholars Program,” said Trey Embrey, president and CEO of Embrey.

The CREW Scholars program was established in 2015 as a partnership with CREW San Antonio to support the advancement of women pursuing education and careers in commercial real estate. CREW is a global organization dedicated to supporting and elevating women in the commercial real estate industry through industry research, business networking, leadership development and career development.

“Since the program’s inception our goal was to endow the program so it could continue in perpetuity to benefit our students,” said Tony Ciochetti, the Elmo James Burke Jr. Chair in Real Estate Finance and Development. “We wanted to be able to recruit more top women into our graduate programs and ultimately the field of commercial real estate.”

Students selected for the program receive an academic scholarship, are paired with a mentor, attend CREW national conferences and board meetings and serve on committees to enhance their professional development in the real estate industry.

“Being involved in groups like CREW connects you with professionals in the local real estate industry. There is a need for women to support other women in this industry,” said Jenna Stoeltje Stamps, MBA ’17, the first CREW Scholars student and currently a development manager with Embrey. “The college’s real estate program was vital to starting my career in real estate development.”

Featuring a strong academic foundation and connections with local and global leaders in the real estate industry, the Embrey Real Estate Finance and Development Program emphasizes industry engagement and applied educational activities to help train the next generation of leaders in the real estate industry.

“Embrey is investing in a great program that helps students, the industry and the community,” said Ciochetti. “The support that we’ve received from Embrey over the years as well as Walter and Trey Embrey personally has been unbelievable. It shows that they believe in our vision and are excited about what lies ahead.”

“It has been very rewarding to see so many excellent students, many who are first-generation college graduates, complete their coursework through the UTSA Embrey Real Estate Finance and Development Program and go on to successful careers,” says Embrey, who is a member of the college’s Founders Council, a real estate advisory board. “Our industry needs these emerging professionals so it can continue to grow. Clearly, UTSA is delivering on that need.”

With more than 160 students, the college’s program was named after real estate icon Walter M. Embrey Jr. in 2015 following his $1 million personal commitment to the program. Walter Embrey was also the inaugural chair of the Founders Council. Degree programs offered include a B.B.A. in Real Estate Finance and Development, a M.S. Finance degree with a real estate concentration and a graduate certificate in real estate finance and development.

Embrey owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed nearly 43,000 apartments and more than 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector with more than 4,000 units under construction.

—Wendy Frost