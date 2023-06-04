Students Embark on Business Trek to Washington, D.C.

Nineteen Carlos Alvarez College of Business students traveled to our nation’s capitol to participate in the college’s Global Business Trek experiential learning program.

Student participants were Ricardo Ayala, Anyssa Bravo, Sofia Chapman, Emmanuel Collingwood, Lily Espinoza, Andrew Estrada, Daisy Flores, Stephanie Florez, Sydney Jackson, Jasmine Mendoza, Luis Nino, Dante Okpala, Angela Otuokere, Cynthia Pena-Baker, Beverly Quintana, Gage Reyna, Emily Rivas, Michael Seager and Kirkland Webb.

“Global Business Treks are an opportunity for students to explore career opportunities, learn how organizations operate on a global scale, immerse in a city’s culture and connect with one another other to build lasting connections,” said Krishna Garza-Baker, assistant director of experiential learning programs in the Alvarez College of Business Student Success Center.

Traveling with staff members Leticia Garcia, LaTanya Henry and Genesis Valdez from the college’s Student Success Center, the students toured the White House, met with representatives from the Department of State and the German embassy as well as met with executives from Amtrak to learn about their operations as well as internship opportunities.

“We are excited to be able to bring global opportunities to our students,” said Garza-Baker. “Our global programming includes immersions, exchanges, workshops, global speakers and more.”

Additional programming occurring this summer include a international immersions in Chile and Germany as well as business students participating in the European Innovation Academy in Portugal.

Learn more about the college’s global programming.

–Rebekah Alegria