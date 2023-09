College Welcomes New Faculty for Fall 2023

The college welcomed 21 new full-time faculty to start the fall semester, including 12 new tenure-track faculty.

ACCOUNTING

Teena Philip , postdoctoral fellow

, postdoctoral fellow Abigail Zhang, assistant professor

ECONOMICS

Rodrigo Velez , professor

, professor Natassa Zervou, associate professor

FINANCE

Tim Zhang, assistant professor

INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND CYBER SECURITY

Brent Bloodworth , assistant professor of practice

, assistant professor of practice Thomas Ervin , assistant professor of practice

, assistant professor of practice Jimmie Flores , assistant professor of practice

, assistant professor of practice Yasmin Gulzar , assistant professor of practice

, assistant professor of practice Dan Karam , assistant professor of practice

, assistant professor of practice Hilal Pataci , assistant professor

, assistant professor Mila Paul , assistant professor of practice

, assistant professor of practice Andres Romero-Sanchez, assistant professor of practice

MANAGEMENT

Joseph Broschak , professor and department chair

, professor and department chair David Morales , assistant professor of practice

, assistant professor of practice Frank Rosinia , professor of practice

, professor of practice Stephen Schwab, assistant professor

MARKETING

Stephen He , assistant professor

, assistant professor Eunho Park, assistant professor

MANAGEMENT SCIENCE AND STATISTICS

Dengdeng Yu, assistant professor

— Rebekah Alegria