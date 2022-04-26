College Names Distinguished Graduate Students

Twenty students were chosen as Distinguished Graduate Students in the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business.

Recipients were required to have a 3.5 GPA or higher, embody academic excellence and demonstrate leadership within their academic field.

This year’s honorees include the following students:

Majed Abdulaziz , M.S. Finance

Lisa Cortinas , M.S.I.T. Cyber Security

Sunanda Das , M.S. Statistics and Data Science

Christopher Foote , M.S.I.T. Cyber SecurityBrayan Garcia-Santos, M.S. Business

Peter Loomer , Executive MBA

Eric Lundquist , Executive MBA

Akanksha Matta , MBA

Diana Goettsch Melendez , MBA

Max Mokeyev , MBA

Sashank Nalluri , M.S. Data Analytics

Adriana Ochoa-Briones , M.S. Statistics and Data Science

Sheena Ondoy , M.S. Statistics and Data Science

Alverto Perez , MBA

Ana Paula Saravia , M.A. Economics

Marla Seth , M.S. Data Analytics

Jessie Sigurdson , Master of Accounting

Tammy Smith , MBA

Joshua Speshock , M.S.I.T. Cyber Security

Yi Yuan Zhou, M.S. Data Analytics

—Wendy Frost