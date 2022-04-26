fbpx

College Names Distinguished Graduate Students

Posted on April 26, 2022 by - Current News

Twenty students were chosen as Distinguished Graduate Students in the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business.

Recipients were required to have a 3.5 GPA or higher, embody academic excellence and demonstrate leadership within their academic field.

This year’s honorees include the following students:

  • Majed Abdulaziz, M.S. Finance
  • Lisa Cortinas, M.S.I.T. Cyber Security
  • Sunanda Das, M.S. Statistics and Data Science
  • Christopher Foote, M.S.I.T. Cyber SecurityBrayan Garcia-Santos, M.S. Business
  • Peter Loomer, Executive MBA
  • Eric Lundquist, Executive MBA
  • Akanksha Matta, MBA
  • Diana Goettsch Melendez, MBA
  • Max Mokeyev, MBA
  • Sashank Nalluri, M.S. Data Analytics
  • Adriana Ochoa-Briones, M.S. Statistics and Data Science
  • Sheena Ondoy, M.S. Statistics and Data Science
  • Alverto Perez, MBA
  • Ana Paula Saravia, M.A. Economics
  • Marla Seth, M.S. Data Analytics
  • Jessie Sigurdson, Master of Accounting
  • Tammy Smith, MBA
  • Joshua Speshock, M.S.I.T. Cyber Security
  • Yi Yuan Zhou, M.S. Data Analytics

