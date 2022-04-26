College Names Distinguished Graduate Students
Twenty students were chosen as Distinguished Graduate Students in the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business.
Recipients were required to have a 3.5 GPA or higher, embody academic excellence and demonstrate leadership within their academic field.
This year’s honorees include the following students:
- Majed Abdulaziz, M.S. Finance
- Lisa Cortinas, M.S.I.T. Cyber Security
- Sunanda Das, M.S. Statistics and Data Science
- Christopher Foote, M.S.I.T. Cyber SecurityBrayan Garcia-Santos, M.S. Business
- Peter Loomer, Executive MBA
- Eric Lundquist, Executive MBA
- Akanksha Matta, MBA
- Diana Goettsch Melendez, MBA
- Max Mokeyev, MBA
- Sashank Nalluri, M.S. Data Analytics
- Adriana Ochoa-Briones, M.S. Statistics and Data Science
- Sheena Ondoy, M.S. Statistics and Data Science
- Alverto Perez, MBA
- Ana Paula Saravia, M.A. Economics
- Marla Seth, M.S. Data Analytics
- Jessie Sigurdson, Master of Accounting
- Tammy Smith, MBA
- Joshua Speshock, M.S.I.T. Cyber Security
- Yi Yuan Zhou, M.S. Data Analytics