College Hosts Annual Accounting Recruiting and Networking Event

The Carlos Alvarez College of Business at UTSA held the 2022 Accounting Recruiting and Networking Expo (ARNE) on Thursday, October 6 for accounting and finance students.

The event provided students with an opportunity to meet and network with over 15 local and national employers to discuss future internship and career opportunities. ARNE provides business students the opportunity to succeed in the corporate world. The event was organized by the college’s Accounting Department, the Student Success Center and student organization Beta Alpha Psi.

Attending the expo as both a graduate student in the Master of Accountancy program and a PwC employee representative, Alexander Servin expressed the importance of networking. “The UTSA business alumni world is smaller than you’d think. Go out and meet everyone you can because you never know who you will work with in the professional world as a business partner or as a partnering company colleague,” he said.

Juan Pablo Flores, ’21 attended ARNE representing Dell Technologies as a financial analyst. “UTSA gave me so much. The college provided me with all of the resources to succeed, and I am happy to be able to give back to students and aid in student success in the same regard,” stated Flores.

The annual event is designed to advance business students’ professionalism, networking skills and to promote job attainment after college. The Alvarez Student Success Center is a one-stop resource to help undergraduate and graduate business students achieve their academic, personal and professional goals.

— Rebekah Alegria