Clinton Langford Named UTSA Accounting Alumnus of the Year

Clinton Langford, MBA ’05, has been named the 2020 Accounting Alumnus of the Year in the UTSA College of Business Department of Accounting. Langford is a partner at BKD LLP, CPAs and Advisors in San Antonio.

“I’m very humbled and honored to receive this award,” said Langford. “To be honored with the past distinguished recipients fills me with pride. The relationships I’ve fostered at UTSA have played a significant role in shaping me into the professional that I am today.”

With more than 14 years’ experience, Langford serves as the accounting and auditing team leader for BKD’s Austin-San Antonio practice. He provides technical assistance with audit, attestation and accounting issues with a service focus on technical and emerging accounting matters.

“UTSA is truly an outstanding university with a proud and driven alumni base,” he said. “I strive to do my best to give back to the college—a path that I’ve learned from alumni colleagues.”

Langford is also a member of the BKD National Commercial Services Group, BKD National Construction & Real Estate Group and the firm’s employee benefit plan team.

“Pursuing my MBA at UTSA and making lifelong connections with my classmates were some of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” he said.

He serves on the UTSA Kathleen Reymann Keil Memorial golf committee. The annual golf tournament raises funds for the scholarship endowment, which totals more than $350,000 and awarded scholarships to 11 accounting students this year.

Langford’s professional affiliations include membership in the American Institute of CPAs and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

This award recognizes the accomplishments of UTSA accounting alumni. Honorees have not only improved the reputation of the UTSA Department of Accounting in the business community, but they continue to remain engaged with the university and support the advancement and excellence of UTSA students.

—Wendy Frost