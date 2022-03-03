College’s MBA Programs Globally Ranked by CEO Magazine

The UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business Executive MBA (EMBA) program was ranked No. 8 globally and No. 2 in North America by CEO Magazine in their 2022 Global MBA Rankings. The UTSA MBA was ranked as a Tier One Global MBA program.

“This ranking reflects the quality of our program offerings, not just in Texas, but throughout the world,” said Juan Manuel Sanchez, associate dean of graduate studies and research. “Students in our programs obtain critical business knowledge, leadership skills and a strategic mindset that helps propel them to the next level of their careers.”

Using a fact-based ranking system, CEO Magazine evaluated MBA programs based on the following areas: quality of faculty, international diversity, class size, accreditation, faculty-to-student ratio, price, international exposure, work experience, professional development, gender parity and delivery methods.

“This ranking is a validation of our program’s reputation,” said Albert Huang, faculty director of the EMBA program. “Our highly-experienced faculty have created a rigorous and comprehensive EMBA program that is agile and innovative to meet the needs of business professionals. We always strive to be the program of choice in Texas.”

The 21-month EMBA program is designed for aspiring professionals looking to become inspiring leaders. The cohort program features general management and health professionals tracks and focuses on advancing the skills and knowledge that individuals need to solve the evolving challenges of today’s fast-paced economy.

Comprised of working professionals, the 36-hour MBA program provides an intensive business education. With flexible scheduling in the evenings, students study in smaller class settings that allow them to network with colleagues who possess a variety of life experiences.

CEO Magazine launched its annual Global MBA Rankings in 2012. This year’s ranking included more than 180 schools from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, North America and South America.

The complete CEO Magazine 2022 Global MBA Rankings can be viewed at http://bit.ly/CEOMagRankings2022.

Applications are currently being accepted for the fall 2022 EMBA class. For more information about the college’s EMBA program contact emba@utsa.edu. For questions about other graduate business programs contact gradbiz@utsa.edu.

—Wendy Frost