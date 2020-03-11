College’s EMBA Program Highly Ranked by CEO Magazine

The UTSA College of Business Executive MBA (EMBA) program was ranked No. 8 globally by CEO Magazine in their 2020 Global MBA Rankings. The UTSA MBA was ranked as a Tier One Global MBA program.

“The CEO Magazine ranking is a validation of the investment we have made into this program’s development,” said Bruce Rudy, faculty director of the Center for Professional Excellence. “Recent EMBA innovations such as our health professionals track, one-on-one executive coaching and technology-enabled curriculum contributed to our ranking. I couldn’t be prouder of our program.”

Using a fact-based ranking system, CEO Magazine evaluated MBA programs based on the following areas: quality of faculty, international diversity, class size, accreditation, faculty-to-student ratio, price, international exposure, work experience, professional development, gender parity and delivery methods.

“This global ranking validates the emphasis we place on providing our students with a high-quality graduate education,” said Juan Manuel Sanchez, associate dean of graduate studies and research. “The UTSA College of Business is a premier provider of graduate business programs not only in Texas but also throughout the world.”

The EMBA is a 43-hour cohort program that is taught on alternating Saturdays over the course of five semesters. Focused on advancing the skills and knowledge that business leaders need to solve the evolving challenges in today’s fast-paced economy, the EMBA program includes a general management track as well as a health professionals track.

“What makes us special is the industry experience that our faculty bring into the classroom as well as the diversity and quality of our students,” said Rudy. “Our goal is that students leave class on Saturday thinking about the world of business a little bit differently and apply that knowledge when they return to work on Monday.”

CEO Magazine launched its annual Global MBA Rankings in 2012. This year’s ranking included more than 161 schools from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, North America and South America.

The complete CEO Magazine 2020 Global MBA Rankings can be viewed on the magazine’s website.

Applications are currently being accepted for the Fall 2020 EMBA class. For more information about the college’s EMBA program contact emba@utsa.edu. For questions about other graduate business programs contact gradbiz@utsa.edu.

—Wendy Frost