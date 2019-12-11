Graduate Carolina Cruz Begins Career with Eli Lilly

Taking her first step on the career ladder, Carolina Cruz graduates this month with a bachelor of business administration degree in economics from the UTSA College of Business. Following an internship this summer with Eli Lilly, she received a full-time offer as a sales representative where she will visit and consult with doctors about medications available for their patients.

Cruz, originally from El Salvador, dived into the world of business during her time at UTSA, majoring in economics and minoring in marketing. She completed two research internships with the McNair Scholars program, traveled to Hong Kong as part of the college’s international immersion program and worked as an associate banker at JPMorgan Chase.

The numerical and analytical world of economics and marketing has always appealed to Cruz.

“Economics is the study of how people, firms and governments use their resources to meet human needs,” said Cruz, who is a summa cum laude graduate with highest honors. “I love how history is a huge part of economics. With marketing, I am exposed to a vibrant and creative world that has taught me about advertising, sales and social media.”

Cruz has always had a drive for success. She is a first-generation college student, was named a Distinguished Business Student, received four College of Business scholarships and is a member of the Honors College and of several business student organizations.

Her membership in student clubs and workshops with the Center for Student Professional Development helped strengthen her networking skills. At a networking event last year she met with representatives from Eli Lilly which resulted in her internship with the company.

Reflecting upon her time at UTSA, Cruz encourages students to maintain close relationships with their professors.

“My advertising professor Rick Utecht was always available outside the classroom,” she said. “He was a great resource for me during my time at UTSA, and I know he will be here to cheer me on for my professional career.”

