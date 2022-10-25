From Scholars to Interns: Students Reflect on UTIMCO Experiences

Five students in the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business were chosen to participate in the inaugural UTIMCO Scholars’ program, where they were immersed in the asset management industry to refine their professional development and networking skills.

Participants were nominated by senior leaders at their schools. Forty-one juniors from 10 campuses across The University of Texas and Texas A&M systems were selected based on their curiosity, perseverance, strong work ethic, optimism, willingness to learn and potential for early career success.

After participating as scholars in the 2021 program, five Roadrunners were invited for internships this past summer as part of UTIMCO’s Growing Investment Leaders Program, including Carlos Andres Diaz, finance; and Ana Sanchez, finance and computer science from the Alvarez College of Business.

The Growing Investment Leaders program is geared toward upperclassmen to provide interns with additional career insight while providing the opportunity to experience what it would be like to work for UTIMCO.

Originally from Washington, D.C., Diaz was introduced to the world of professional finance through the UTIMCO Scholars’ program and is the first in his family to pursue a career in business.

“Typically, companies have so many interns that it’s hard to build those relationships and make a name for yourself, but at UTIMCO you really feel and are treated like you are a part of the family,” Diaz said.

Sanchez, from Brownsville, Texas, managed to juggle classes, a full-time internship and the UTIMCO Scholar program.

“I enjoyed the little things at UTIMCO that brightened my day after working full-time, like the spotlights and discussions we had on Wednesday nights. I had a great experience as a scholar,” said Sanchez.

Both describe the transition from scholar to intern as seamless. Diaz and Sanchez credit their return to UTIMCO to the welcoming staff and administration and list Britt Harris, chief executive officer; Rich Hall, chief information officer; and Michael “Coach” Dean, human resources director, among their biggest supporters and mentors.

“Britt and Rich didn’t know us until this past summer. But the fact that they took a chance on Ana and I and treated the interns like we were faculty and members of the family, that’s something that really does stand out to us,” Diaz commented.

As a part of the program, interns teamed up for a partner and cohort project. Interns also attended manager meetings and shadowed UTIMCO employees throughout the summer.

During her internship, Sanchez worked on a market factors and correlations project with the public equity team and continues to collaborate with them on this project. She was awarded as the hardest worker in the cohort by the team.

Diaz set a goal to meet as many people as possible during his internship, which may have contributed to his fellow interns jokingly nominating him as the “hardest worker in the gym.” He built relationships with over 100 UTIMCO staff, including the CEO and CIO.

Both Diaz and Sanchez wholeheartedly recommend participating in UTIMCO’s programs.

“In all caps, “YES.” Join the programs if you have the opportunity! UTIMCO provided me with a great knowledge experience and the resources available to me through the summers, while always encouraging and pushing me to be the best I can be,” shared Sanchez.

“My UTIMCO experiences have made me who I am today. I recommend it with all my heart. If it’s just one person reading this or a million people on the fence about the programs, just do it.” says Diaz.

— Rebekah Alegria