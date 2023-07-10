Business Students Travel to Germany and Chile

This summer two groups of Carlos Alvarez College of Business students traveled abroad to participate in the college’s experiential learning programs to Chile and Germany. As part of the program the students attended academic lectures, met with local business leaders and visited cultural sites.

Eighteen Roadrunners traveled to Germany where they visited the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, Deutsche Börse Financial Group and toured one of Europe’s most popular sports clubs, FC Bayern. They partnered with TU Darmstadt on the academic coursework.

Student participants in Germany were Javier Aguilar, Hafsa Ali, Muhammad Ammar, Baishakhi Debnath, Krystal Duenas, Joana Aguilera Gallardo, Charlotte Garza, Melissa Gonzalez, Graciela Guajardo, Lauren Hall, Parisa Khamisi, Keegan McCain, Summer Mcdaniel, Maria Sanchez Otero, Brian Velazquez Parache, Camila Perez, Hunter Sekinger and Dylan Stives.

Fifteen students participated in the Chile immersion. They were Hima Bharat, Gonzalo Castro, Dayle Covarrubias, Randi Fletcher, Lianette Gonalez, Aubrey Haddock, Melanie Hernandez, Julie Jason, Lucia Lechler, Joe Longoria Jr., Dominic Lopez, Simone Patel, Alfonso Porras, Jean Saint Pierre and Kwadwo Sam.

While in Chile the students attended academic presentations at the Universidad de los Andes. They met with business professionals at Banco BCI, KLog.co and StartUp Chile; traveled to the Andes Mountains and toured local museums.

“Global Business Treks have been offered to business students for the past several years, providing students with unique opportunities that are both economically and academically beneficial for each student,” said Julio Ramos, associate director of student success in the college’s Student Success Center.

The college’s last global immersion program will be held at the European Innovation Academy in Portugal.

— Rebekah Alegria