UTSA College of Business Inducts New Class of Business Honors Students

The UTSA College of Business inducted 82 new members into the Business Honors Program this semester. The Business Honors Program equips high-achieving students with the academic and interpersonal skills they need to become leaders in the business world.

“You are the best of the best,” said Susan Colorado-Burt, assistant director of undergraduate programs. “We are honored that you are a part of our distinguished program.”

Business Honors students take smaller business core classes with some of the college’s top faculty. They also engage in enrichment activities that provide opportunities for students to intentionally explore, discover and build skills to lead in a global society.

Experiences include professional development training, mentoring activities, company site visits and community service projects. Members will also be chosen to participate in an inaugural immersion experience to New York City this year.

“You are embarking on an honors program that will give you a chance to make it happen and make it matter through academic programs, experiential learning and professional development,” said Kevin Grant, associate dean of undergraduate studies. “You own your transformation.”

The program, which begin in January 2019, has grown to include 146 members.

—Wendy Frost