College Launches New BBA in Business Analytics Degree

The UTSA College of Business is launching a new Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Analytics degree this fall.

This major will provide students with the framework and analytical tools needed to manage and analyze data, build models and leverage the results to recognize opportunities and solve problems encountered within a business entity.

“Business firms, regardless of their size, collect massive quantities of data every day,” said Mark Leung, chair of the Department of Management Science and Statistics. “However, most of these businesses do not have the ability to effectively analyze or leverage the data. The goal of this program is for students to be able to extract meaningful information from data and transform that data into actions that will improve an organization’s decision making process.”

Housed in the college’s Department of Management Science and Statistics, students will take specialized coursework in analytics, statistical programming, data mining, artificial intelligence and machine learning in addition to core business classes in accounting, economics, finance, information systems, management and marketing.

Students will have the opportunity to develop and apply analytical models and to acquire essential quantitative and computer skills. They will utilize the latest tools such as R, Python, SAS, SQL and SPSS to learn how to create data visualizations, solve problems and aid business decision making.

“If you have an aptitude for quantitative methods, find exploring and examining data exciting and like to work through problems to find a solution, then business analytics is the field for you,” said Leung. “Individuals with this degree are in high demand, and this field continues to show enormous growth.”

Graduates can find jobs as a business analyst, management and system analyst, data analyst, business intelligence analyst, market research analyst, supply chain analyst or forecasting analyst among others in the worlds of data science and operational technologies.

The UTSA College of Business offers 13 undergraduate majors and is accredited by AACSB International, placing the college in the top five percent of business schools nationwide. For more information about this degree program, visit https://business.utsa.edu/programs/business-analytics/.

