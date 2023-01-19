Joe Broschak Named Chair of the Department of Management

Joe Broschak has been named chair and professor in the Department of Management in the Carlos Alvarez College of Business at UTSA. He will begin his duties on Sept 1.

“I’m very excited to have Joe join the Alvarez College of Business in this leadership role,” said Jonathon Halbesleben, dean of the Alvarez College of Business. “He will continue to build on the department’s momentum as a highly productive group of scholars, and we are also eager to utilize his experience to reinvigorate our entrepreneurship academic programs.”

Broschak previously served as associate professor at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management for the past 16 years. In addition to his academic duties, he was the executive director of the McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship from 2014 to 2017.

“What attracted me to UTSA and the Alvarez College of Business was the university’s focus on the success of its students, especially first-generation college students, as well as its commitment to research excellence,” said Broschak, who has a doctorate in organization science from UT-Austin. “I was impressed by the university’s strategic initiatives as well as the success they’ve already achieved within those areas in such a short time.”

Beginning his career as a petroleum engineer, he soon found his interests shift as he became more fascinated with the people side of corporations. With research interests in how organizations are structured, managerial mobility and gender and equality in the workforce, his research, teaching and administrative roles intersect. “I want to understand how organizations and labor markets work, and teach people how to manage organizations better,” he said.

Eager to return back to Texas and become a part of the San Antonio community, Broschak looks forward to connecting with his management colleagues.

“My first goal is to understand what comes next for the college and department,” he said. “The management department has clearly been successful. I want to hear from the faculty and students on what they need to continue that success, so we can collectively and collaboratively reach our future goals. I plan to do what I’ve spent more than 20 years teaching managers to do.”

–Wendy Frost