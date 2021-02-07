Roadrunner Spotlight: MBA Student Brianna Molinar

As a new student in UTSA’s MBA program this fall, Brianna Molinar is excited about how the MBA coursework will help her pursue her dreams as a marketer within the entertainment industry. She currently works in the college’s Center for Student Professional Development helping communicate programming opportunities to business students.

Favorite class

It’s only my second semester, but right now my favorite class has to be Organizational Behavior and Management, because of the course concepts.

Favorite professor

Bruce Stanfill

How has COVID affected your studies or you personally this semester?

COVID has affected my studies completely. I used to be able to go to class in person and meet other students, but now I have to rely on networks like Zoom to interact with others. I went out and bought myself a new desk for my room–just so I could dedicate my time to my studies and work life.

What have you learned most from your program of study thus far?

From my program, I’ve learned more details about how the concepts of marketing in a business can be portrayed. As I continue to learn throughout my program, I hope to develop more skills that can benefit my future career goals.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the COB or at UTSA?

I’m currently working in the college’s Center for Student Professional Development. I started in the beginning of this year, and now I’m already collaborating with directors making newsletters, flyers and more for COB students.

What are you watching, reading or listening to right now?

Right now, I’ve been watching “Bridgeton” on Netflix. I’m a sucker for a good royal romance. I’m a really big music lover, so when it comes to music I’m listening to it would have to be Harry Styles, BTS and “Driver’s License” by Olivia Rodrigo.

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

Currently, I have professional work experience as an administrative assistant with Six Flags. I work with different departments to make sure expenses are paid, and the team members are doing well. I have internship experiences working for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo as a sponsorship and event planning intern and for the Walt Disney Company as a Disney College program intern.

What are your future career plans?

Since I was 13, I’ve always been interested in the entertainment world. I think entertainment, whether it be an amusement park, an event or a television show, are all areas that I want to be a part of. My future career plan involves working in the marketing field within the entertainment industry. My ultimate goal is working in marketing for a music label, amusement park or an entertainment organization.

—Wendy Frost