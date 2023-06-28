College to Offer B.B.A. in Human Resources Management

Recognizing the need for individuals trained in employee management, the Carlos Alvarez College of Business at UTSA will once again offer a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Human Resources Management beginning this fall.

The degree program will provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the principles, practices and strategies for managing human capital within organizations. Students will acquire the skills necessary to recruit, develop and retain employees effectively and to contribute to the overall success of an organization’s workforce.

“We are excited to add another degree option for our undergraduate students,” said Mark T. Leung, associate dean for undergraduate studies. “Receiving a balanced education from both academics and practitioners, they will learn the latest applications of our curricula as well as relevant real-world practice in career fields. We look forward to preparing our students to succeed in this in-demand profession.”

Housed in the college’s Department of Management, students will study topics related to performance management; compensating employees; staffing organizations; employee and labor relations; employee training and development; human resources analytics; and technology. They will develop interpersonal competencies, critical thinking and ethical reasoning that are invaluable.

“Incorporating experiential learning including case studies and real-world projects will allow students to gain exposure to the field,” said Heather Staples, assistant professor of practice in management and advisor to the college’s Society for Human Resources Management student chapter. “We have developed relationships with industry professionals and human resources associations to enhance the connections our students have within the professional community.”

According to an analysis conducted by LinkedIn, six of the 25 fastest-growing roles in the United States since 2018 came from the field of human resources. Students graduating with this degree can choose to be a human resources generalist or they may decide to specialize in areas such as training and development, total rewards or employee and labor relations. Coursework will also prepare students to sit for human resources professional certifications.

The college has a longstanding track record in human resources management. An undergraduate degree was previously offered from 1976-2017. Then, it was offered as a track as part of the B.B.A. in Management degree. The college has an active student chapter of the Society for Human Resources Management and has placed highly in student competitions since the program’s inception.

—Wendy Frost