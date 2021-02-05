Roadrunner Spotlight: Management Major Amanda Nelson

Amanda Nelson is grateful for the knowledge and support that she receives from the UTSA College of Business. Concentrating on the field of human resources, she is currently the president of the Society for Human Resource Management chapter at UTSA. When she graduates this May she will begin her career as a sourcing specialist/recruiter.

Favorite class

My favorite class is Compensating Employees. I love learning about why certain employees get paid more and the reason behind it all. It also gives you a better perspective as to what the business thinks and how they treat their employees.

Favorite professor

My favorite professor is Dr. Staples. She is my advisor for SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) and has been a huge support system while being in my senior year of college. She goes above and beyond for her students and is always there to help. Thank you Dr. Staples for being a mentor to me.

How has COVID affected your studies or you personally this semester?

I actually took advantage of having school be online. I had an internship online during summer of 2020 that lasted six months. I also started my job search in October, and I just got my first full-time job! I am very thankful to my family and my professors that helped me get me where I am today.

What have you learned most from your program of study thus far?

I am majoring in management with a concentration in human resources. I have learned the basics of compensation, recruiting, leading organizations and staffing organizations. This has been a huge help to me because I just got my first full-time job as a sourcing specialist/recruiter.

Any organizations or activities that you’ve been involved with in the COB or at UTSA?

I am the President of SHRM, and I have also been in the organization Chi Alpha.

What are you watching, reading or listening to right now?

I have been watching “This is Us” and the “Masked Singer.” I have also been obsessed with “Bridgerton” on Netflix and the musical on Tiktok.

Professional work experience or internships that you’ve participated in?

I got my first human resources job at Six Flags when I was a sophomore. I was in the employment office, and I was the person giving the interviews and doing the onboarding paperwork. This past year, I had an internship with IDEA Public Schools as a human assets intern.

What are your future career plans?

My future career plans are to eventually be a senior recruiter and human resources manager. I do want to go to graduate school and get my MBA in human resources management.

—Wendy Frost