Albert Huang Named Faculty Director of EMBA Program

Albert Huang has been named the faculty director of the Executive MBA (EMBA) program in the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business.

He will be responsible for developing the strategy of the program, overseeing the academic curriculum, coordinating program faculty and designing enriching experiences for the students.

“We are excited to welcome Albert to this new role within the college,” said Juan Manuel Sanchez, associate dean of graduate studies and research. “Building upon the great foundation of this program, Albert will be charged with continuing to enhance the reputation and reach of the program throughout Texas.”

Joining UTSA in 2018, Huang brings extensive organizational management and higher education experience to this role. Prior to his work in academia he was an artillery and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army where he retired as a lieutenant colonel.

“I’m excited for this opportunity and looking forward to working with this exceptional group of students,” said Huang, who also teaches organizational behavior in the program. “The students come in with a variety of management and leadership experiences, and we’ll be able to learn from each other. I plan on building on the reputation of the EMBA to make it the program of choice for our community.”

Huang holds a doctorate in leadership studies and a MBA from Our Lady of the Lake University and a bachelor’s degree in government from UT-Austin.

Albert Huang succeeds Bruce Rudy, associate professor of management, who held this role for four years. “I want to thank Bruce for his contributions to the EMBA program,” said Sanchez. “He and his team accomplished a number of key initiatives including updating the curriculum, establishing cutting-edge professional development opportunities for EMBA students and creating a vibrant and welcoming environment for faculty and staff.”

The 21-month EMBA program is designed for aspiring professionals looking to become inspiring leaders. The cohort program features general management and health professionals tracks and focuses on advancing the skills and knowledge that individuals need to solve the evolving challenges of today’s fast-paced economy. The EMBA program is ranked No. 9 out of 91 programs in CEO Magazine’s 2021 Global MBA Rankings.

—Wendy Frost