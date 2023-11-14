UTSA Accounting Students Attend Deloitte Leadership Summit

Seventeen accounting students from the Carlos Alvarez College of Business at UTSA were selected to attend the Deloitte Making Accounting Diverse and Equitable (MADE) Leadership Summit at Deloitte University in Westlake, Texas last month.

Student attendees were John Arreola, Michelle Cruz, Lily Espinoza, Paola Garza Lambert, Katarina Guevara, Maria Hernandez, David Herrera, Sierra Hugos, Derek Jimenez, Whitney Lollis, Vanessa Malagon, Gabriel Martinez, Juan Parra, Finian Ray, Ruslan Shukurov, Philip Tran and Lesly Villalta.

Faculty members Patrick Lee, assistant professor of practice in accounting, and Elaine Sanders, associate professor of accounting, accompanied the students at the leadership summit.

“Our students were able to gain a true understanding of the vast opportunities available to them in the accounting industry,” said Lee. “Experiential opportunities such as these that allow students to learn about industry outside of the academic classroom are invaluable to our students.”

Deloitte’s MADE Leadership Summit provided an unparalleled learning experience for UTSA Alvarez’s top accounting students. Students spent the weekend at Deloitte University and experienced days-in-the-life of accounting professionals at a state-of-the-art corporate learning facility. They were given full access to the entire facility, a luxury only available to Deloitte employees who are attending annual firm training.

With a mission to fuel greater racial and ethnic diversity in accounting and tax, Deloitte launched the MADE program in 2021. By interacting with Deloitte professionals and learning from professionals who were in their shoes just a few years ago, students are better prepared to become the next generation of accounting leaders.

— Rebekah Alegria