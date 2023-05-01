College’s MBA Programs Ranked by CEO Magazine

The Executive MBA (EMBA) program in the Carlos Alvarez College of Business at UTSA was ranked No. 13 globally and fourth in the United States by CEO Magazine in their 2023 Global MBA Rankings. The UTSA MBA was ranked as a Tier One Global MBA program. This is the fifth consecutive year that both programs were ranked.

“Our ranking signifies the significant time and effort our faculty put into our program and their desire to provide a quality education to our students,” said Dan Sass, interim associate dean of graduate studies. “It is especially meaningful given the recognition our program is receiving locally and globally.”

Using a fact-based ranking system, CEO Magazine evaluated MBA programs based on the following areas: quality of faculty, international diversity, class size, accreditation, faculty-to-student ratio, price, international exposure, work experience, professional development, gender parity and delivery methods.

“I am very proud to be a part of this program,” said Albert Huang, faculty director of the EMBA program. “This ranking is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the faculty and staff of the Executive MBA program. Along with our innovative and relevant curriculum, our faculty and staff genuinely care about guiding each student to become a bold leader of character who will inspire those around them.”

The 21-month EMBA program is designed for aspiring professionals looking to become inspiring leaders. The cohort program features general management and health professionals tracks and focuses on advancing the skills and knowledge that individuals need to solve the evolving challenges of today’s fast-paced economy.

Comprised of working professionals, the 36-hour MBA program provides an intensive business education. With flexible scheduling in the evenings, students study in smaller class settings that allow them to network with colleagues who possess a variety of life experiences.

CEO Magazine launched its annual Global MBA Rankings in 2012. This year’s ranking included more than 121 schools from 24 countries.

The complete CEO Magazine 2023 Global MBA Rankings can be viewed at http://bit.ly/CEOMagRankings2023.

Applications are currently being accepted for both MBA programs. For more information about the college’s EMBA program contact emba@utsa.edu. For questions about other graduate business programs contact gradbiz@utsa.edu.

—Wendy Frost