UTSA Business School Earns AACSB Reaccreditation

The UTSA Carlos Alvarez College of Business earned reaccreditation in business and accounting from AACSB International, the longest-serving global business accrediting agency. With only 926 accredited business schools and 189 accredited accounting programs, AACSB accreditation represents the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide.

“The renewal of our accreditation is a testament to the quality of our academic programs, faculty members and student success initiatives,” said Pamela C. Smith, interim dean and Bodenstedt Chair of the Alvarez College of Business. “Less than 5% of business schools attain this certification, solidifying our elite status in academia.”

“The AACSB reaccreditation affirms the dedicated commitment of the outstanding faculty of the Alvarez College of Business toward the success of our students, and the quality of the program that prepares those students to not only succeed, but to lead the way to a brighter future,” said Kimberly Andrews Espy, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “I commend the faculty and staff for their hard work to secure this reaccreditation.”

Every five years accredited institutions undergo a rigorous review process that includes internal assessment, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor and peer-reviewed evaluations. Business schools develop a plan that aligns with AACSB’s accreditation standards that focus on excellence in areas relating to innovation, curriculum relevance and academic and professional engagement.

“This accreditation signals to students that they will receive a top tier education through the programming offered by the Alvarez College of Business,” said Smith. “In addition to our own internal processes, a team of higher education business professionals have verified the quality of our faculty, our student outcomes and our contributions to the greater business community through our academic scholarship.”

Reviewers recognized the college for its exceptional commitment to student success, including a strong focus on Hispanic and first-generation students. Additionally, the college’s engagement with the business and alumni community through its advisory boards was cited as vital to fueling ongoing innovation.

The college’s accounting program also went through a separate reaccreditation process. “AACSB accreditation further validates the college’s accounting programs,” said Sharad Asthana, chair of the Department of Accounting. “The committee commended our department for our faculty’s engagement with students, our Accounting Mentor Program, which pairs business students with mentors, and our Accounting Exchange Program, which brings students, faculty and accounting professionals together.”

The UTSA College of Business has been continuously accredited by AACSB since 1980. With over 7,900 students, the college is one of the 14 largest business schools in the nation and offers a comprehensive curriculum at the undergraduate, master’s and doctoral level that expands the boundaries of a traditional business education.

—Wendy Frost